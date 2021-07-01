UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 929,560 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,261,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 929,560 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 3.18% of SLM worth $184,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,085,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $290,196,000 after acquiring an additional 543,754 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of SLM by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,143,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $236,182,000 after purchasing an additional 801,156 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SLM by 355.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,106,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $162,395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227,408 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP boosted its holdings in SLM by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 6,994,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,488 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in SLM by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,805,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,318,000 after purchasing an additional 353,614 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $20.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.43. SLM Co. has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $21.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $331.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.07 million. SLM had a net margin of 49.65% and a return on equity of 58.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 5.38%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLM. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

