UBS Group AG Buys 18,609 Shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB)

UBS Group AG increased its position in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,609 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 2.98% of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 104.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GRNB stock opened at $27.46 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.30.

