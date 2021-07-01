UBS Group AG Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE BGT opened at $12.86 on Thursday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.