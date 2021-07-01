UBS Group AG Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.11% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TR. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 49.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 28.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 19.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TR opened at $33.91 on Thursday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $58.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93 and a beta of -0.12.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $101.80 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

