UBS Group AG Increases Stock Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 286.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 46,287 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in AAR were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in AAR by 27.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in AAR by 23.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 9,299 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in AAR by 58.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AAR by 226.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 27,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 18,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in AAR by 69.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 596,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,830,000 after purchasing an additional 243,667 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AAR alerts:

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 2,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $84,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 407,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,155,602.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAR stock opened at $38.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.08 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.65. AAR Corp. has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $45.49.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AIR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities raised their target price on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

Featured Article: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.