UBS Group AG Sells 27,447 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,739 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,447 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 16,780 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $67.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.71. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.82 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

WGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Northcoast Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.54.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

