UBS Group AG Sells 33,902 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,633 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 33,902 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Cryoport by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,454 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,546 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cryoport by 8.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Cryoport by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,742 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Cryoport during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $278,975.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 747,177 shares of company stock valued at $44,878,227. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CYRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Cryoport in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $63.10 on Thursday. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $84.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -33.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.57.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 443.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

