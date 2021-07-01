UBS Group Boosts FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target to $310.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $295.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FDS has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $306.29.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $335.61 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $365.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $331.27.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 48.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

