UBS Group Reiterates €65.00 Price Target for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been given a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.22% from the stock’s previous close.

VNA has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Independent Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €63.75 ($75.00).

Get Vonovia alerts:

ETR:VNA opened at €54.52 ($64.14) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $31.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29. Vonovia has a one year low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a one year high of €62.74 ($73.81). The business has a fifty day moving average of €53.03.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Recommended Story: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.