Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on the stock.

ULE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ultra Electronics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,404.17 ($31.41).

Shares of LON ULE traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,302 ($30.08). The stock had a trading volume of 148,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,058. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,081.84. Ultra Electronics has a 12 month low of GBX 1,845 ($24.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,540 ($33.19).

In other news, insider Simon Pryce bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,000 ($26.13) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($65,325.32).

Ultra Electronics Company Profile

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

