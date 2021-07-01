Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Short Interest Update

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a growth of 138.1% from the May 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNICY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unicharm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Unicharm from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Unicharm alerts:

UNICY opened at $8.05 on Thursday. Unicharm has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.15 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.96.

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and childcare, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, nursing pads, wet tissues, and baby wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, pantiliners, underwear for periods, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Unicharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.