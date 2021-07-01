UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNCRY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Erste Group upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

UNCRY opened at $5.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.97. UniCredit has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $6.96.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

