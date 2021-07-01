UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 7.19%.

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $234.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.04. UniFirst has a 12-month low of $160.70 and a 12-month high of $258.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 14.03%.

In other UniFirst news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total value of $38,320.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,671.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Iandoli sold 500 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $111,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $248.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

