Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 4,600 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) target price on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) target price (up from GBX 4,550 ($59.45)) on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,553.64 ($59.49).

LON ULVR opened at GBX 4,269.50 ($55.78) on Wednesday. Unilever has a 12 month low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The stock has a market capitalization of £111.82 billion and a PE ratio of 23.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,252.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a GBX 37.10 ($0.48) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 0.89%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

