Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,117,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,922,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Unilever by 143.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,179,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,202,000 after buying an additional 695,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UL opened at $58.50 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The company has a market cap of $153.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.5159 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 72.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

