Unisocks (SOCKS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $29,346.00

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 1st. During the last seven days, Unisocks has traded up 63.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Unisocks coin can now be purchased for about $44,849.98 or 1.34444606 BTC on popular exchanges. Unisocks has a market capitalization of $14.08 million and $29,346.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00054598 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003222 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00018961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.13 or 0.00692853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 12,221.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About Unisocks

Unisocks (SOCKS) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 314 coins. The official website for Unisocks is unisocks.exchange . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Buying and Selling Unisocks

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unisocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unisocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

