United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Shares Purchased by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 272.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 378,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 277,223 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UMC. FMR LLC increased its position in United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,318 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 7,858.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,562,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,219 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 2,134.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 73,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 69,895 shares in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UMC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.40 to $7.30 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.30.

Shares of NYSE UMC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.31. The stock had a trading volume of 26,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,446,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.39. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $11.28. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.03.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.43 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

