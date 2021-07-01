United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UMC specializes in providing foundry services for high performance semiconductor applications. Its core competency lies in its ability to produce high yield Integrated Circuit wafers, manufactured on a per-customer basis. The company draws its distinction from industry leading technology. In addition to wafer manufacturing, its customers benefit from services such as extensive IP resources, free-of-charge design libraries, and full front-end and backend support. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Macquarie upgraded United Microelectronics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded United Microelectronics from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.40 to $7.30 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Microelectronics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.30.

UMC opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. United Microelectronics has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $11.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Microelectronics will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 70,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 99,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 15.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 36,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 107,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

