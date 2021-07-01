United States Steel (NYSE:X) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.080-$3.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on X. Argus reiterated a hold rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded United States Steel from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded United States Steel from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.70.

NYSE X opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.80. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.97.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that United States Steel will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.86%.

In other United States Steel news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $620,162.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,444.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

