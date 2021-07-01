United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNITED UTILITIES was created from the merger of North West Water and Norweb in November 1995. Its shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange. Its principal activities are managing and operating the regulated electricity distribution, water and wastewater networks in north west England, a region with a population of around seven million. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale initiated coverage on United Utilities Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of United Utilities Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of United Utilities Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of UUGRY stock opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. United Utilities Group has a 1 year low of $21.35 and a 1 year high of $29.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.23. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.2107 per share. This represents a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. United Utilities Group’s payout ratio is 105.44%.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

