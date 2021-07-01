UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Up 4.6%

Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) shot up 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.70 and last traded at $29.63. 243,190 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 9,676,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.32.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.60 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of UP Fintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 120.75 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.09.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,185,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 4,296.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 859,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,292,000 after acquiring an additional 840,003 shares during the period. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,126,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 548,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after acquiring an additional 158,955 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,293,000. 8.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UP Fintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.