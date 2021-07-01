Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upstart Holdings Inc. is a AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. Upstart Holdings Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on UPST. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.11.

NASDAQ UPST opened at $124.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.27. Upstart has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $191.89.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $121.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Upstart’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Upstart will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $102,300,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $74,253,000. Founders Fund IV Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $20,922,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 101.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,994,000 after purchasing an additional 391,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 130.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,361,000 after purchasing an additional 335,850 shares in the last quarter. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

