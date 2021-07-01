Uptrennd (1UP) Hits 1-Day Volume of $64.00

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. In the last seven days, Uptrennd has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One Uptrennd coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uptrennd has a total market cap of $227,625.53 and approximately $64.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Uptrennd

Uptrennd (1UP) is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 401,460,369 coins. Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @Uptrennd . The official website for Uptrennd is www.uptrennd.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

Uptrennd Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uptrennd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uptrennd using one of the exchanges listed above.

