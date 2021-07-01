Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 565,400 shares, a growth of 87.8% from the May 31st total of 301,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Urban One from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.
UONE stock opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $436.38 million, a P/E ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 0.84. Urban One has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $24.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.07.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban One by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Urban One in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Urban One by 188.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Urban One in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Urban One in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Urban One Company Profile
Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.
