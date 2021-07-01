Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 565,400 shares, a growth of 87.8% from the May 31st total of 301,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Urban One from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

UONE stock opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $436.38 million, a P/E ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 0.84. Urban One has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $24.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.07.

In other Urban One news, CEO David M. Kantor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $122,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,247. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Eric Semler acquired 250,000 shares of Urban One stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.64 per share, with a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $928,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,290,033 shares of company stock valued at $5,618,076 and sold 160,298 shares valued at $659,320. 31.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban One by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Urban One in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Urban One by 188.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Urban One in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Urban One in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

