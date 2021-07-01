Urbanise.com Limited (ASX:UBN) Insider Saurabh Jain Sells 65,000 Shares

Urbanise.com Limited (ASX:UBN) insider Saurabh Jain sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.61 ($1.15), for a total value of A$104,325.00 ($74,517.86).

The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Urbanise.com Company Profile

Urbanise.com Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops cloud-based software platforms for the strata, facilities management, and utilities industries in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, South Africa, and rest of Africa. The company engages in the development and commercialization of intellectual property associated software licensing, devices, and consulting services.

