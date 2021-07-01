UREEQA (URQA) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $274,349.00

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. UREEQA has a market capitalization of $819,017.33 and approximately $274,349.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UREEQA has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UREEQA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000588 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00046147 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00141311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.82 or 0.00168883 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,560.24 or 0.99752046 BTC.

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

