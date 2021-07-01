USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.74

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.74 and last traded at $16.74, with a volume of 307 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.48.

Several equities analysts recently commented on USAC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.63.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $157.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.58 million. On average, research analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.54%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -954.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 43.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 128,832 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 424,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 17,771 shares during the period. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 320,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 120,522 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 16.1% in the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 100,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,984 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the first quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile (NYSE:USAC)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.