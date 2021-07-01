Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $286.69 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) will report $286.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $281.80 million to $290.57 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.72 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UTZ shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist started coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

NYSE:UTZ traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.27. 1,153,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,787. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Utz Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,861,000 after buying an additional 1,860,191 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 17,120.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,927,000 after buying an additional 807,893 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $15,650,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,664,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,711,000 after buying an additional 579,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 139.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 777,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,263,000 after buying an additional 451,871 shares during the last quarter. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

