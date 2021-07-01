Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $286.69 Million

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) will report $286.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $281.80 million to $290.57 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.72 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UTZ shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist started coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

NYSE:UTZ traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.27. 1,153,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,787. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Utz Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,861,000 after buying an additional 1,860,191 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 17,120.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,927,000 after buying an additional 807,893 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $15,650,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,664,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,711,000 after buying an additional 579,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 139.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 777,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,263,000 after buying an additional 451,871 shares during the last quarter. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Utz Brands (UTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.