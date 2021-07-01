Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) Shares Gap Up to $14.70

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.70, but opened at $15.19. Vaccitech shares last traded at $15.19, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Vaccitech in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vaccitech in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vaccitech in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Vaccitech in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vaccitech plc will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sciences Innovation Plc Oxford bought 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,832,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,146,414. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd bought 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 726,875 shares of company stock worth $12,031,875.

Vaccitech Company Profile (NASDAQ:VACC)

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

