Value Exchange International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEII) Short Interest Down 57.4% in June

Value Exchange International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEII) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 57.4% from the May 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Value Exchange International stock opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24. Value Exchange International has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.70.

Value Exchange International (OTCMKTS:VEII) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter.

Value Exchange International, Inc provides customer-centric technology solutions to the retail industries in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and the Philippines. The company provides systems maintenance and related services, including software patches and software code revisions; installing, testing, and implementing software; training of customer personnel for the use of software; and technical support for software systems.

