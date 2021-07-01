Van ECK Associates Corp Buys New Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Power Integrations by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on POWI. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.17.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $82.06 on Thursday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.34 and a 52 week high of $99.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 52.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $173.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.25 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 42.62%.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $159,667.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,425,295.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ben Sutherland sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $127,537.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,828,322.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,595 shares of company stock worth $1,793,684 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

