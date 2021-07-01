Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $33,000 in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 702 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,063,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $750,637,000 after purchasing an additional 510,582 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,806,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,141,000 after purchasing an additional 583,221 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,770,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,453,000 after purchasing an additional 346,910 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,059,000 after purchasing an additional 208,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,499,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FFIN opened at $49.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.90. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.71 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 43.24%. The company had revenue of $127.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.18 million. As a group, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

In other news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $1,031,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $266,248.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 30,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,673 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FFIN. Truist boosted their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

