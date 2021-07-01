Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases Shares of 285 Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 22.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 69.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 117.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 33.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $89.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.64 and a 52-week high of $115.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.58.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $236.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.89 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet cut Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

