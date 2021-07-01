Van ECK Associates Corp Takes Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 451 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 95,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.41.

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $69.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 102.29 and a beta of 1.09. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 12-month low of $50.53 and a 12-month high of $70.52.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.18 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

