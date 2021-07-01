VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Bought by RiverGlades Family Offices LLC

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,391,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 444,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,998,000 after buying an additional 50,626 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 8,036 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of GDX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.01. 622,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,252,428. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.64 and a fifty-two week high of $45.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.05.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.