Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $286.66. 37,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,083. The business has a 50 day moving average of $272.79. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.88 and a fifty-two week high of $287.41.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

