Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,316,000 after buying an additional 37,979 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $105.22. 9,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,853. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.01 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.71.

