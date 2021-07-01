Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Cut by Resource Management LLC

Resource Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 271,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,865 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Resource Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $27,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,245,000 after acquiring an additional 711,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,633,000 after purchasing an additional 650,831 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,249,000 after buying an additional 272,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,671,000 after buying an additional 264,123 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.34. 27,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,853. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.71. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $77.01 and a 1-year high of $108.71.

