Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 69.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 443.9% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 330,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,346,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $398.77 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $276.14 and a 1-year high of $400.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.71.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.