Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,357,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

BSV traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,640. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.99 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.28.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

