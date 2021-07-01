Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.103 per share on Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

VCSH opened at $82.71 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $82.11 and a 1-year high of $83.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.73.

