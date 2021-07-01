Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.017 per share on Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $61.43 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $61.36 and a 52-week high of $62.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.51.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

