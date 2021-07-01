Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Lifted by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 81,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 912,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,379,000 after buying an additional 148,614 shares during the period. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $227.03. 2,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,184. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.50. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $142.10 and a 12 month high of $228.87.

