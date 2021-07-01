Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.132 per share on Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $85.89 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.36.

