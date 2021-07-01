Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stake Lessened by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,936,000 after buying an additional 18,551 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $2,787,000. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.8% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 27,227 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,389,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,191,000 after acquiring an additional 56,849 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.64. The stock had a trading volume of 7,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,754. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $49.19 and a 52 week high of $67.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

