Vantage Consulting Group Inc Purchases 627 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 202,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 148,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,294,000 after buying an additional 20,672 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of HIG traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.61. 5,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826,917. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

