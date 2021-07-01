Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vaxart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.13). Vaxart reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.59). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 2,844.24% and a negative return on equity of 39.81%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.62 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 82.8% on a year-over-year basis.

VXRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley cut Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vaxart in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Vaxart in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

In related news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $380,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,664. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wouter Latour sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $713,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $713,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vaxart by 10.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 797,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after buying an additional 75,471 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC increased its position in Vaxart by 70.6% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 21,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Vaxart in the first quarter worth $154,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Vaxart by 95.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 226,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 110,625 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxart in the first quarter worth $1,197,000. 26.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $7.49 on Monday. Vaxart has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The stock has a market cap of $915.79 million, a PE ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.38.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

