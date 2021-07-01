Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Now Covered by Ascendiant Capital Markets

Research analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 95.12% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Verb Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERB opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.04. Verb Technology has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 309.31% and a negative return on equity of 192.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Verb Technology will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Verb Technology in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verb Technology in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verb Technology in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verb Technology in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verb Technology by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 36,958 shares in the last quarter. 6.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verb Technology Company Profile

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers verbCRM, a customer relationship management (CRM) application; verbTEAMS, a CRM application for small and medium-sized businesses and solopreneurs; verbLEARN, a learning management system application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a live eCommerce application.

