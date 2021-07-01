Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 255,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,940 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $45,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRSK stock opened at $174.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.80. The firm has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

VRSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $437,295.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,736.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $1,000,771.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,858,824.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,720 shares of company stock worth $9,106,157. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

