Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Up 4%

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) shares shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.17 and last traded at $9.10. 7,837 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,924,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VET. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from $9.25 to $11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$10.25 to C$12.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.47.

The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 3.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $290.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter worth $2,579,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter worth $3,434,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 20.7% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 78,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 13,380 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 104.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,461,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after buying an additional 746,163 shares during the period. 17.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

